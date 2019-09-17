An update on downtown Davenport businesses after Flood of ‘19

Many downtown businesses are up and running nearly five months after the Flood of ‘19.

However, some are still trying to get back on their feet.

Kyle Carter, the Downtown Davenport Partnership Executive Director, said he has kept a close eye on the district. He thinks it’s doing well for the amount of damage the flood caused.

"Considering the scale of what happened -- having one or two businesses not come back is ultimately still a pretty good thing,” said Carter.

He said it’s been a long and tough year for the riverfront.

"While we still have some challenges out on the riverfront, business is basically back to normal and it feels really good,” he said. “Obviously there was millions in damage and a lot of people dealing with that but the vast majority of businesses have either already reopened or have plans to reopen.”

However, Roam is one downtown business that recently said it will not reopen.

"Losing Roam is very unfortunate. It was a beautiful space,” said Carter. “In the grand scheme of things we're happy that it's not a larger number that is not coming back."

Carter said spaces hit hard by the flood are still seen as valuable and are selling.

"Two of the properties that were hit hardest have already been sold to different ownership. If there weren't interested they wouldn't have sold. There are signs that there is still strength to be had in this corridor and so far that's been proven to be true."

There are still a few businesses in downtown Davenport that haven’t reopened yet but plan to.

"Great River is continuing to work on their refinancing. Front Street is going to be back open in October. Abernathy's relocated elsewhere downtown,” said Carter.

He said the city is still in the middle of planning what to do in order to prevent future flooding from hitting downtown businesses.

"Ultimately when it comes to the big picture on the flood front we need experts to come look at this and tell us what can be done."

Carter said the city is in the process of finding and hiring engineers to take a look.

"This is far too complicated to simply say there's an easy solution. There is not. I think that's obvious at this point."