Analiese says just keep breathing as she journeys to new lungs

Analiese Chapman is living with Cystic Fibrosis. She says she was added to the donor list on February first and that receiving new lungs would mean everything. "It's going to give me life back I'm only nineteen so I'd really like to ...I'm trying not to get my hopes up," says says fighting back tears.

Analiese Chapman says up until she a teen her life was very different.

"A lot of people didn't know I was sick, because I didn’t' have the cough or problems running or keeping up with people. It didn't start really affecting me till around 7th or 8th grade and that's when I started getting hospitalized frequently and missing a lot of school."

She says the hospitals stay grew to become more frequent. "It was like once a year hospital stay, twice a year, three times a year and then it got so bad I was on 16 pills twice a day, shots, vest, and then I stopped going to school and was homeschooled a bit."

Analiese saying living with cystic fibrosis makes her not take anything for granted.

"Because I am so sick and everything I try to live life to the fullest but I just enjoy every day and try to be with a family with friends and do want when I want."

Analiese is a go-getter. She used to volunteer as a firefighter. And one of her favorite things to do is water fighting. Water fighting is when an empty keg is placed between two teams, each holding firefighting, water hose, and the objective is to move the keg to one side. Almost like a wet-tug of war. Analiese' go-getter attitude was obvious when she wasn't letting anything stop her from a water fighting competition even though she was on an oxygen tank.

"So I got on my fire gear and I went to water fights and cranked up my oxygen which really didn't make any difference but made me feel better. Held the water hose for two minutes, felt light-headed got my oxygen and I was good," she says laughing and motioning an "O.K." sign with her hands. "But I still got to do it," she added.

Cystic Fibrosis is a progressive disease. And Analiese says in the past she was able to manage her life by doing things at her own pace until she got the flu last year. Now basic tasks are exhausting. Analiese says getting dressed this morning made her feel like "well I'm dressed for the day and I'm wiped."

Doctors told Analiese her health has progressed to the point that she needs a lung transplant.

"The doctors did say if I don’t get them in a year or two I'll probably pass away, but if I probably don’t get them within the next year I'm doing ok right now but I probably wouldn't be strong enough to get them."

Analiese says in order to get a lung transplant she has to be sick enough to need them but strong enough to receive them. She says doctors told her that about twelve hours after receiving a lung transplant she has to walk. So the teenager has been doing squats and strengthening her legs so that she's ready when she gets the call.

She says doctors told her that the number of people who smoke makes finding a compatible lung harder to find. But Analiese says she still feels blessed

"There could be someone in the hospital waiting for lungs who can't breathe on a ventilator and I'm at home with my parents waiting for lungs. So it could be worse, I guess" she says.

So where does this 19-year-old get her strength from?

"My parents"

And what is she looking forward to doing the most when she gets her new lungs?

"One of my top five things is being able to open the windows in the summertime"

On March 23rd, 2019 there will be a benefit for Analiese called "Team Analiese Just keep breathing" at the LeClaire Rec Center.

And she looks forward to walking in an annual walk to raise funds for Cystic Fibrosis research in May.