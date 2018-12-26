Analog II coming to Moline on NYE

A new bar will be making its debut in Moline just in time for one of the biggest party nights in the city. Analog two will be opening in Moline on New Year's Eve.

And partner Rich Cooksey says with twice the space of their Davenport bar - they'll be offering twice the fun in Moline. Operating partner De

Devon Weise says the liqour and beer selection will be the same bu the games will be very different. They'll be "bigger and better," says Weise.

"It was time to expand we've been over there for two and a half years at that point and we all kinda looked around and we had conquered that task and that journey and we decided we want to do another one," says Weise.

Rich Cooksey says they knew they had to come to Moline. "This was a great building and a great location and we saw the potential, says Cooksey.

You don't need tickets to attend this NYE extravaganza, and doors will open at 7pm.

