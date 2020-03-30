Anchor's cats interrupt Quad Cities Today broadcast with playful fight Monday morning

During TV6's Quad Cities Today Monday morning, the unexpected happened during live television.

(NBC)

TV6 has been practicing social distancing and working remotely amid the latest with COVID-19.

While anchoring from home Monday morning, TV6's Jenna Jackson was reporting on a gender reveal story out of Ohio when she was interrupted. Her cats got into a playful brawl and you could hear that playful fight on air.

(NBC) - A couple brings their family some good news after being in quarantine.

Anna Hillyer and her husband traveled from Chicago to New Philadelphia, Ohio to be with their family during the outbreak but had to be quarantined for 14 days.

Well when they finally saw Anna's 93-year-old grandma, the couple announced they were expecting through social distancing holding a cardboard sign saying they were having a boy.

But grandma says she already had a feeling.