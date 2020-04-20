Andover's 185th Anniversary Festival postponed to June 2021

Andover’s 185th Anniversary Festival that originally was scheduled for June has been postponed to June 5 and 6, 2021, because of the coronavirus.

Organizers say it will be known as Andover’s 185th Anniversary+One Festival and will feature most of the venues that were planned for this year’s event.

The theme, which is also Andover’s official motto, is “Where Tradition Meets Progress.”

The highlight of the festival will be a grand parade, organizers say.

Visit >andovertourism.com/Junefestival for more information.

The festival is hosted by the Andover Tourism Council and Andover Village Board.

