Animal activists hold peaceful protest to seek justice for abused dog, Emmanuel

Animal activists gathered in downtown Davenport Thursday morning for a peaceful protest in honor of Emmanuel, a dog who died last year after being abused. (Kings Harvest Pet Rescue)

Emmanuel showed up at Kings Harvest Pet Rescue with serious signs of abuse in December and died from his injuries hours later.

His owners, Dennis Terrell Stewart, 38, and Vanessa Marie Bruyntjens, 39, were later charged with Animal Neglect Resulting in Death or Serious Injury, a serious misdemeanor.

Police began investigating after Stewart brought the gray and white pitbull to the shelter.

Upon arriving, Emmanuel appeared to be lethargic, with multiple wounds and cuts, and was extremely malnourished. According to a police report, he was 1/10 the size he should have been and had multiple scrapes and bruises on his body.

Staff did everything they could for him, but he passed away shortly after they began treatment.

The investigation eventually led police to Stewart and Bruyntjens, and charges were subsequently filed.

On Thursday, Kings Harvest staff and animal advocates held a protest outside of the Scott County Courthouse, where a court date in Emmanuel's neglect case was to be held.

According to a post on the shelter's Facebook page, there was a large response to their request for support for Emmanuel's case.

"We wanted to have a presence and a voice for the precious soul that didn't get help in time. Our goal was to take a stand against animal abuse, to encourage the maximum penalties for the torture this dog endured, and to show our community that abuse/neglect of any animal is unacceptable and if you harm a pet then you will be held accountable," shelter staff stated on their Facebook page.

Staff say Thursday's court date was continued until March 18, but they plan to hold a second peaceful protest at 8 a.m. that day. They say they will have extra signs and "are determined to see this through."

"We know that 'Emmanuel' was watching us from doggy heaven and we like to think he was rooting us on," shelter staff said at the end of their post.