Animal control responds to concerns of neglected dog raised over Facebook picture

When it comes to pets left out in the extreme cold, there are some ways to reach out for help.

"It’s not uncommon for a dog to be left outside, also it’s not illegal says Scott County Animal Control Patrol McDaniels.

Today animal control dispatch has heard from multiple concerned callers. This after a picture of a dog left in an outdoor shelter in a Davenport backyard was shared on Facebook.

"People have been calling repeatedly. Somebody put it up on Facebook so now we've been getting continuous calls."

McDaniels says she understands people's concerns over pets left outdoors is frigid cold temperatures, but owners are allowed some discretion when it comes to their pets.

"I would not keep my dog out in this if I had a dog. That's just personal preference. Some people keep their dogs outside, but again it’s not illegal,” says McDaniels.

Our ride was the third trip animal control has made to the same house. By that point, the dog was no longer outside.

McDaniels says the shelter the outdoor shelter set up behind this Davenport home has the key components of adequate shelter.

“There is a dog house, and there’s actually a blanket in here. There are lots and lots of straw. The straw helps keep the dog warm, also when it gets wet it’s not going to get everything wet as a blanket would. She (the owner) also has a tarp over the top of it to keep some of the wind or the snow off of the dog,” describes McDaniels. “as long as they are showing they have adequate shelter, they’re doing what the law says.”

Despite animal control’s approval of this shelter conditions, McDaniels knows calls will keep coming in from concerned people passing by. She says those calls are welcomed.

"we just want to listen to people complains and if somebody makes a complaint so many times we still go out there. We don't want anything bad to happen. We already went out but if suddenly starts to go downhill like the dog's health, we want to make sure to check up on it too."

