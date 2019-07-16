Animal rescue looking for help with 75 cats rescued at Monmouth home

People in a Monmouth neighborhood say they're relieved after the rescue of 75 cats and one dog from a home Tuesday morning.

"They're finally safe," said Marissa Brooks, a community member. "They can get the treatment that they need,"

A rescue that's been weeks in the making. As police, with animal advocates, on-hand raided a home on West Third Avenue in Monmouth.

"This is probably the worst, " said Robbin Avery, an Animal Control Officer for the City of Monmouth.

The living conditions of the home were so bad that officials had to wear gas masks and hazmat suits for their safety.

"Very bad, unlivable, the smell is definitely urine. All around not good shape whatsoever," said Avery.

In total, 75 cats and one dog were rescued. Many in poor health. Three of the people living in the home were also taken to the hospital for evaluation.

"This is an unfortunate situation, it's bad for the people and it's really bad for the cats," said Dan Porter, President of Western Illinois Animal Rescue.

A situation that neighbors in the area say they have made calls about.

"For all the dogs and the cats to get taken out of this situation is a lot better than them being getting stuck in the house," said Brooks.

The animals are now being helped by Western Illinois Animal Rescue and Warren County Animal Control Shelter. However, both facilities don't have the means.

"I have no idea how we are going to handle that because our rescue we have already gotten 40 cats probably and we are in capacity," said Porter.

The facilities say they're still willing to find a forever home for these cats.

"People could foster them or better yet adopt them," said Porter.

Officials say they just have one message.

"Don't be afraid to say hey, I need help," said Avery. "I'm in over my head. if that would have happened, we could have maybe helped these people a long time ago,"

Four of the 74 cats are pregnant. Some have been seen by veterinarians while others continue to get assessed. Once the cats receive the proper vaccinations and medical care they deserve. Some will head to Western Illinois Animal Rescue. Staff at the shelter hope community members will help foster and eventually adopt the cats.

Police say charges could be coming in connection with the case.