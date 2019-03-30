Animal rights activists praise Iowa House approval of animal abuse bill

The Iowa House recently approved a bill that would increase the penalties for animal mistreatment. Iowa ranked 48th in animal abuse laws in the nation, but animal advocates are hoping this is the start of a movement to ensure animal rights.

“It's not going to put us first, but it's really a great step up,” said Assistant Director of King’s Harvest Pet Rescue, Rochelle Dougall. “And this is just the first step in many legislature I believe.”

The unanimously approved bill making penalties for animal abusers in Iowa more severe has animal rights advocates’ hopeful.

“I know a lot of people fail to report because they feel like we have no laws to hold these people accountable,” said Dougall. “And I think we're going to have a lot more reporting and a lot more accountability.”

Dougall says this is only the first step, but it will snowball into a more proactive approach.

“This just encourages them to continue writing their legislature, signing petitions,” she added. “This is just the first stone in creating this building of animal rights, human rights, it's the first step in making sure we protect our animals here.”

It's the beginning of a new age, where animal abusers can no longer get away with their crimes.

“One: It will encourage those who advocate for animal rights to say hey your voice is heard and we are going to do something about it,” said Dougall. “And two: it will discourage anybody who wants to cause harm to an animal.”