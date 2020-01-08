Anna Schroeder agrees to plea agreement for 2nd-degree murder

The state of Illinois and Anne Schroeder's attorney have reached a plea agreement; Schroeder will be charged with 2nd-degree murder in the death of Peggy Schroeder.

The state and attorney of Anna Schroeder’s have come to a plea agreement where she will be charged with second degree murder of the killing of her mom on July 6. She was originally accused of first degree murder. The plea agreement states Anna will face 4 to 20 years. — KWQC Rebecca David (@RebeccaDavidTV) January 8, 2020



Schroeder was originally accused of 1st-degree murder but this plea agreement states on this new charge she will face 4 to 20 years.

A judge had ordered a portion of 17-year-old Anna Schroeder's statements to be thrown out after she told police that she didn't want to talk anymore, this includes her confession. This is according to court documents.

In the document, it states that statements made by Schroeder prior to making the statement, "I don't want to talk anymore", are voluntary and admissible. However, the statements that were made after, including her confession, "are determined to be involuntary and are, thus, inadmissible and must be suppressed."

Schroeder will not be eligible for probation. This type of agreement also means there will not be a trial for this case.