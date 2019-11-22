Annette Cahill sentenced for 1992 murder of Corey Wieneke

A woman from Tipton has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the 1992 beating death of Corey Wieneke.

Muscatine County officials announced that Annette Cahill has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after she was found guilty of 2nd-degree murder earlier this year.

The case remained unsolved until Cahill was arrested on May 31, 2018 as a result of an investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office.

"I am grateful to the investigators for their outstanding work on this case," said Muscatine County Attorney Alan R. Ostergren. "Since 1992 countless hours have been invested in bringing justice to Corey Wieneke's family. Although this took longer than anyone wanted, I am so happy that his family received justice today," he continued.

The Court imposed a prison sentence of a term not to exceed 50 years. It will be up to the Iowa Board of Parole how long CAHILL serves in prison. "I will recommend to the Board of Parole that they keep the defendant in prison for as long as is legally permitted," said Ostergren.