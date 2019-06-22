Annual "Fill the Truck" event held at Hy-Vee stores

Staff and volunteers with Family Resources were at 13 Hy-Vee stores on Saturday morning collecting brand new basic need items during their 8th annual "Fill the Truck" event.

The event took place from 9 a.m. through noon at Hy-Vee stores in Muscatine, Clinton, and the Quad Cities area.

All of the items collected today will benefit Family Resources' sheltering and housing services, which support survivors of domestic abuse, sexual abuse, sex and labor trafficking, homicide, and other crimes.

Staff and volunteers handed out wish list items to shoppers as they entered the stores, in hopes that people may be interested in donating items to the drive.

Items on the wish list include kitchen and bath items, bed and bath linens, cleaning supplies, small home items, baby and toddler supplies, toiletries, and over the counter medications.

Volunteer Jeff Paul, and his children Owen and Payton Paul, were thrilled to be able to give back and help those in need.

Jeff Paul, a teacher at Pleasant Valley Junior High School told TV6, "It's really important to me as a dad to try to raise kids that understand the importance of giving back to their community, so to see them out here, and out here excited about doing this... they haven't asked to leave, so I think they're having a lot of fun with it."

His daughter, Payton says this made them feel good to help others, "We know there's a lot of people out there that don't have homes. They don't have very much even in a foster home, and especially when they move out when they're 18 they don't have very much so we're here to help them today."

Stephanie Hernandez, the Director of the Child Welfare and Juvenile Justice Program at Family Resources says they hope people will continue to donate after the events end today, because the need for these items never goes away, "We do continue to take donations throughout the year so anybody that's looking to contribute please visit us on our website at www.famres.org."

You can visit their website for more information, here.