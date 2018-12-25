Annual Fulton Christmas dinner serves 600 hot meals

A meal distribution in Fulton is now on its 36th year of serving the community on Christmas day.

"There’s a lot of people that can’t cook for themselves, or they can't get out. That's how it got started. And it has grown into this,” says Kathy Suehl.

This year, more than 600 meals were served.

"12 turkeys, 13 hams, I have no idea how many potatoes,” says Kathy Suehl. “You don’t have to pay to come and eat."

Suehl grew up serving up meals on Christmas mornings for this very dinner distribution. She cherishes the family tradition to this day and continues to dedicate her mornings to her community.

"It’s just what we were brought up doing. When we got home we'd do presents. I got a grandson now at home that’s waiting patiently to do presents when we get back home."

But first on Christmas morning-- neighbors helping neighbors.

"There’s a lot of people that are not as fortunate as we are,” says Suehl. “At home we always had a hot meal at the table and family to share it with. But there's a lot of people that don’t.”

Suehl says the meal is for anyone. Not just those down on their luck.

"If you look around you see everyone just talking to each other. It doesn’t matter if its people that have family and can cook, they still come down to enjoy it."

"There’s a lot of wonderful people to talk to” says Dennis Hackbarth. “Instead of being at home, I get out here and see other people and socialize and enjoy being out in the public.”

Suehl says nearly 300 of the meals served this year were to people that are homebound.

Volunteers deliver dinners and warm smiles on Christmas day.

“They know they’re getting lots of food. And to get some face to face interaction with somebody, it’s super. Especially on a holiday,” says Suehl.

sponsors for the event inlcude Exelion, Bob and Sandy Fosterm Sweetheart Bakery and Eagle River Liquor.