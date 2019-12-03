Annual Happy Joe's Holiday Party held for children with special needs

The holidays are here, which means it's time for the annual Happy Joe's Holiday Party for children with special needs.

The holidays are here, which means it's time for the annual Happy Joe's Holiday Party for children with special needs. (KWQC)

There are four parties total: two on Tuesday and two on Wednesday.

At Tuesday's parties, kids got to enjoy as much pizza and ice cream as possible. They also got to take part in a dance party with Happy the dog, and of course got to see Santa.

Happy Joe's is expecting to host around 1400 kids at the parties, which are held at the Taxslayer Center in Moline.

This is the first Holiday Party held without Happy Joe Whitty, who passed away in late October.