March of Dimes supports local mother

The annual "March for Babies" is this weekend and a Rock Island mother is opening up about giving birth to a premature baby.

Katie Newell and her husband welcomed their baby girl Jocelyn into the world on December 15, 2018. Newell's pregnancy wasn't something she imagined. She had complications and had to stay at the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City for six months.

The joys of being a new mom quickly changed for Newell when she suddenly had to have an emergency C-section.

"When she was born, the doctors actually had to revive her to bring her back", she said.

Due to the lack of air in Jocelyn's brain, she suffered a brain injury and was diagnosed with a condition called Hypoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy, also referred to in short as HIE.

"As a result, she’s been delayed a lot. A lot of her physical aspects. She just started walking. She was almost a year when she started crawling, things like that," Newell said.

Jocelyn spent a month and a half in the NICU. That's where Newell learned about March of Dimes. The organization that supports mothers and their babies. She says they were there during hard times.

The annual "March for Babies" walk hosted by March of Dimes was supposed to take place this Saturday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's gone virtual.

People can download the app "Charity Miles". You can walk, bike, or run to earn money for March of Dimes. Individual donations can be made or you can support a team. The event helps to raise critical funds to support research, advocacy, and programs for the health of all moms and babies.

As for Newell, she now is enjoying time with her 16-month daughter. She and her family are also raising money for the organization under the name "Jocelyn's Journey".

A Facebook page is set up under that same name. You can follow the family's journey there.

March of Dimes plans to continue having the fundraiser until May 15th.

.