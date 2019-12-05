Annual Scott County Jail bicycle restoration program gives 25 kids new set of wheels

25 kids in Scott County got a new bicycle Thursday thanks to the 15th annual Scott County Jail Bicycle Restoration program, in partnership with the Friendly House in Davenport.

This is the 15th year the bicycle restoration program has provided Scott County children with a restored bicycle.

“It's donated, lost, or stolen bikes. They take the bad bikes and make them into good bikes again. Then we give them out to the kids. They come in and we adjust the bikes to fit the kids,” Jodi Stock, the Family & Senior Services Supervisor at Friendly House, said.

The excitement of a new set of wheels, and a sense of freedom, filled the room at the Friendly House.

Inmates from the Scott County Jail Community Restoration program are tasked at making the bikes road ready.

"It gives me a sense of gratitude to be out here with the kids. And give them the bikes,” an inmate at Scott County said.

The bicycles are all donated to children who don’t have one of their own.

“It's a great way to get bikes that are around our community that are not being used anymore. And make them better and put them back into use in our community. So it's a great program and a great way for kids to get bikes for Christmas,” Stock.

The event also gives the community restoration team a sense of satisfaction.

“It's amazing to see not only the looks on the kids’ faces, but the inmates that work on the bikes. To see them. The pride that they get from making something that somebody wants. That the kids want to have,” Stock.

In 15 years the program has donated 402 bikes to kids at Friendly House.