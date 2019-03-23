Annual caregiver conference held at St. Ambrose

Over 100 people gathered at St. Ambrose University this morning for the annual Family Caregiver Conference.

The conference aims to empower individuals and families in their roles as caregivers by providing a venue to make the search for resources and information easier.

“It's also an opportunity for folks to come and network with each other and learn from each other in their own experiences. So they don't get that feeling of isolation and they see that they're not alone in this,” said Becky Passman, Milestones Area Agency on Aging CEO.

Over 50 vendors and two speakers talked about caregiver services, programs, and resources.

