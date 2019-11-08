Another Arctic Blast Early Next Week

Yet another round of arctic air will arrive late Sunday into Monday. Along with it will be some light snow with a dusting to an inch likely. The bigger story will be the cold air resulting in our first round of sub zero wind chills Tuesday morning and record lows. We will also be looking at record cold high temps in the 20s when normally we are talking highs in the 50s. As of now we are on track for the 10th coldest November on record.