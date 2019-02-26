Another Arctic Blast This Weekend

While we have an active weather pattern this week, the biggest system will hold off until Friday into Saturday. This will bring us snow on the front end of an inch or two, high winds Saturday and bitterly cold air Sunday. The snow won't be a big deal, but will likely impact the evening commute on Friday. Saturday winds will gust close to 50mph pulling in below zero temps by Sunday morning. This means wind chills could be close to -30° Sunday morning! The cold air will stick around through all of next week with record lows, record cold highs and the possibility of more snow.