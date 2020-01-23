Another Round Of Light Snow Tonight

Light snow will taper off into flurries by mid morning hours across our area. Enjoy this lull because more snow will roll into our area tonight, mainly after the evening commute.

Just like last night/this morning's snow, it will drop 1"-3" across our area, but this time the heavier amounts will be from the QC to the SE. We can expect similar road conditions tomorrow morning with main roads okay and side roads snow covered. Temps will be in the mid 30s to salt should be effective on roads.

As for Friday afternoon...there is the potential for an additional 1"-4" of snow into Saturday morning. There are lot a questions at this time because rain may mix in. Either way we are looking at long duration light snow continuing from tonight through Saturday morning.