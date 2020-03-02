Another Sunday, another high in the 60s!

Well, it's getting to be a pattern. Bring on a Sunday and bring on the 60s! This coming Sunday, March 8th, doesn't appear to be an exception as we'll be heading for highs in the low 60s ahead of a possible rain system for Monday. We had 60 on the 23rd of February and just yesterday, March 1st, we topped off at 65! In the forecast for Sunday we have 61 degrees. Mind you, the normal high of 60 isn't something we reach until April 10th. But, if you're like me, you're probably already saying BRING IT ON!!!