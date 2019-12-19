Another driver hits bridge in Davenport; no injuries reported

The truck-eating bridge has claimed another victim for the second day in a row.

Thursday morning a truck got stuck under the railroad viaduct on Harrison Street in downtown Davenport.

Debris from the truck was scattered across the road and two lanes of Harrison were closed while crews cleaned up the area.

On Wednesday, a devliery truck became wedged under the same bridge.

No injuries were reported.



