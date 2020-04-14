Another segment of the I-74 Bridge arch is installed

If you normally drive along the Mississippi River between Moline and Bettendorf, you may have noticed an exciting development on the new I-74 Bridge this week. Crews have installed another segment of the bridge arch on the Iowa-bound section, and it's very close to connecting the two sides.

According to the I-74 project manager with the Iowa Department of Transportation, there is one segment left to install and then the keystone, which holds the two final arch segments. It is expected to be several more weeks before the keystone can be installed, due to assembly work and surveys to ensure a correct fit.

The DOT says "completion of the arch is a major milestone for the project". Once the arch is complete, crews will start work toward installing the bridge deck. The hope is to open the Iowa-bound bridge to traffic in the second half of this year.

The DOT says, "There is still a lot of work to be done, but we are pleased with the progress this year to complete the arch."

