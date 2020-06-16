Another shot at 90 degrees this week?!

Well our warm up has been gradual, but it's happening. We will have the warmest temperatures of the week Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Thursday we could hit 90 degrees. Wednesday and Friday we should be in the upper 80s. On the way TO 90 Wednesday, and rain cooling us off FROM 90 on Friday. And if we don't get to 90 on Thursday, we won't miss it by much. If we DO hit 90 it will be the 4th time this year. So far we've been at 93 on June 2nd, 90 on June 4th, and 92 on the 8th. Along with the hot temps, the humidity will take a jump upward late Thursday into Friday and it should stay muggy through the upcoming weekend.