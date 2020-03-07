Antique Spectacular hosts 26th show in the Quad Cities

The Antique Spectacular Vintage Market Show is hosting its 26th annual event in the Quad Cities Friday through Sunday.

About 70 vendors from around the Midwest are selling their merchandise from around the world at the QCCA Expo Center.

Some of the items include furniture, coins, dolls and jewelry.

“We try to keep a really great mix of some of the best antique vendors in the Midwest,” said Kim Schilling, Antique Spectacular Promoter. “They come from seven states and they all have their specialty.”

Shoppers can visit the antique show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.