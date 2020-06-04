State expands coronvirus testing to anyone in Illinois

Anyone can get tested for the coronavirus in Illinois, regardless of symptoms or other criteria. The state announced it is opening its community-base testing sites to anyone, as a way to identify new cases and move into full reopening of the state.

There are several state testing sites across the state with the closest ones to the Quad Cities in Rockford and Peoria.

State testing sites currently have the capacity to test more than 6,000 people per day. Now, there will be no restrictions on who can be tested. You don't need a doctor referral, insurance or even an appointment to be tested at the sites. There is no cost to individuals for testing at these drive-thru sites.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is recommending anyone who has recently been part of a mass gathering, including rallies and protests over the past week, get tested for coronavirus disease.

Here is the list of state testing sites:

Aurora

1650 Premium Outlet Blvd

8:00am – 4:00pm

Chicago Auburn/Gresham/Chatham

210 W 87th Street

8:00am – 4:00pm

Bloomington

1106 Interstate Drive

9:00am – 5:00pm

Champaign Market Place Shopping Ctr

2000 N. Neil Street Champaign

8:00am – 4:00pm

East St. Louis Jackie Joyner Kersee Ctr.

Argonne Drive

8:00am – 4:00pm

Harwood Heights 6959 W. Forest Preserve Rd.

Chicago

7:00am – 3:00pm

Peoria Peoria Civic Center

Fulton Street Parking Lot

8:00am – 4:00pm

Rockford 1601 Parkview Avenue

8:00am – 4:00pm

Rolling Meadows Rolling Meadows HS

2901 Central Road

8:00am – 4:00pm

South Holland South Suburban College

15800 State St

8:00am – 4:00pm

Waukegan 102 W. Water Street

8:00am – 4:00pm