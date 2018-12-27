Apio Inc. recalls certain salads after they test positive for Listeria Monocytogenes

Apio Inc. has voluntarily recalled some lots Eat Smart Salad Shake Ups single serve bowls after they tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

A Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) took a random sample of Eat Smart Salad Shake Ups Sweet Kale single-serve bowls with a Best Before Date of Dec 29, 2018. The sample tested positive for Listeria Monocytogenes, which is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. According to the Food and Drug Administration, healthy individuals may suffer from short-term symptoms such has high-fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. In pregnant women, Listera infections can cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

The company has recalled all products produced on the same day and production line.

There have been no illnesses reported as a direct result of this recall at this time.

the product had been shipped to distributors in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, and parts of Canada.

All products recalled include Eat Smart Salad Shake Ups Single Serve Bowls:





*Asian Sesame

*Sweet Kale

*Tropical Lime

*Avocado Ranch

*Raspberry Acai

You can find all product photos at the link below:

Salad Shake Ups Recall

