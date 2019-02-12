Apple teams up with Dept. of Veterans Affairs to help veterans access health records

Veterans will soon be able to check their medical information from their iPhones.

Apple is teaming up with the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide easy access to soldiers' health records.

For the first time, more than 9 million veterans in the VA System will be able to securely view their health records directly in the health app on their iPhones.

Veterans can view a snapshot of their health profiles that includes known conditions, vaccinations, lab results, medications, procedures and more.

All the data is encrypted and protected with the user's iPhone passcode, Touch ID or Face ID.

Last year, Apple announced a separate deal to let users access records from more than 100 hospitals through its health records app.