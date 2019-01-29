Apple working to fix bug with FaceTime, addresses eavesdropping issue

You might want to be careful with what you say in earshot of your iPhone.

There's a newly discovered bug in the phone's FaceTime app that lets people hear through someone else's iPhone, even if they haven't answered the call.

This bug seems to rely on the FaceTime group call feature. Group FaceTime launched last year.

Apple says a fix is coming this week.

In the meantime, the best thing to do is to turn off FaceTime on your iPhone to prevent anyone from trying to snoop on you.

Open settings, choose FaceTime and toggle the button so that FaceTime is off.