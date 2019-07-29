Approximately $70,000 worth of meth seized in Galesburg at Amtrak station

Two people have been arrested and charged after officials say they seized approximately $70,000 worth of ICE Methampethamine from Galesburg, Illinois. Officials say they seized 708 grams, approximately 1.5 pounds of ICE methamphetamine.

Officials with the Knox County Sheriff's Office say they were called to the Amtrak station in Galesburg on Saturday, July 27 after Amtrak police said there may be a passenger who was transporting methamphetamine.

Knox County deputies responded to the train station and after finishing an investigation they say they placed two people into custody.

44-year-old Darylle R. Hart, of Somerset, Pennsylvania, and 33-year-old Sarah E. Browning, of Hunnington, West Virginia, were taken into custody.

Both of them are charged the Possession of Methamphetamine 400-900 grams and Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver 400-900 grams. Officials say the approximately street value was $70,000.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Amtrak Police and the Allegany County Narcotic’s Task Force (Maryland.)