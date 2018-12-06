Aquaman actor who grew up in Iowa to host 'Saturday Night Live'

Live from New York, it's....someone who grew up in the Midwest!

Jason Momoa, who is starring in the movie "Aquaman," will be hosting "Saturday Night Live" on December 8.

Momoa said hosting the show is a dream come true.

"It's literally marry my wife [actress Lisa Bonet], babies, 'SNL.' It's done!" Momoa said in a recent CNN interview.

The actor grew up in Norwalk, Iowa, with his mom after moving from Hawaii.

Since he began his acting career on "Baywatch" back in 1999, Momoa has gone on to play roles in dozens of films and tv shows, including "Game of Thrones" and the Netflix original "Frontier."

Momoa will be on the Saturday show with musical guests "Mumford and Sons."

Aquaman, which stars Momoa, is set to hit the theaters on December 21.