The votes are in and the eaglets names have been announced!

Arconic Eagle Cam officials announced their names will be Analiese and Terry. The two are named in honor of Riverdale firefighter, Analiese Chapman and Hampton Police Chief Terry Engle.

Officials thank everyone who voted in the name choices. The finally tally is listed below.

- Analiese & Terry 37%

- Genesis & Trinity 29%

- Majesty & Valor 16%

- Lewis & Clark 12%

- Journey & Cosmo 6%