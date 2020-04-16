Arconic Davenport Works employee passes away according to company officials

An employee at Arconic Davenport Works has passed away according to company representatives.

TV6 reached out after multiple viewers said an employee had died due to COVID-19.

When TV6 reached out, Communications and Public Affairs Manager John Riches released the following.

“We are saddened to learn that one of our employees has passed away," Riches said. "Our thoughts are with his family, friends and coworkers. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we do not have any additional information to share.”

Additionally, TV6 asked if any precautions were taking place following the employee's death. When TV6 receives that answer we will update this story.