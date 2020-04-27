Arconic Davenport Works taking name suggestions for eaglets

Officials with Arconic Davenport Works are now taking name suggestions for two of their eaglets.

Starting Monday, April 27 and going through Monday, May 4, officials are inviting the community to leave name suggestions on the Facebook post below.

"We have no way for certain to know the sex of the eaglets, so any combination of boy or girl names are certainly welcome," officials said.

The name suggestions will be reviewed and officials say voting will then open on their website next week.