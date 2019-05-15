Arconic and the United States Steelworkers (USW) extend current labor agreement ahead of midnight deadline

Arconic and the United States Steelworkers (USW) have extended their current labor agreement. In a statement emailed to KWQC Arconic said "our goal is to reach an agreement that is fair to our employees, allows our business to grow and continues to provide our customers with advanced materials and technologies."

Union membership in the Quad Cities says they're disappointed that both sides of the negotiating table are so far apart that they had to extend the current agreement. Local union leaders tell KWQC they were hoping to come to a new tentative agreement and are not giving up hope on a future deal. But at this time the union workers are planning to head to work and say they hope they don't have to go on strike to make sure their message is heard.