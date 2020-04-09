Arconic cutting pay of salaried workers due to impact of coronavirus

The effects of the coronavirus on the economy are now being felt at companies that have remained operational during the crisis.

Arconic Corporation announced this week that it is taking several measures to "increase the safety of our employees, respond to decreasing demand, and preserve the financial strength of our business," according to a news release quoting Chief Executive Officer Tim Myers.

Effective immediately the company will cut the CEO's and its board's salaries by 30-percent. All senior-level management will take a 20-percent pay cut. All other salaried employees will see a 10-percent cut in pay. The company's 401K match will also be suspended for salaried workers.

Arconic will also idle two plants, one in New York and another in Tennessee and other facilities will operate with shortened work weeks and layoffs.The company says the actions will be in effect until market conditions warrant.

Arconic operates an aluminum plant in the Quad Cities, but other than the corporate announcement, no other details have been released.

