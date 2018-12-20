Bettendorf, IA (KWQC) - It's a tradition that dates back to the 1950's. Arconic employees and their friends and family work together to feed families in the Quad Ctiies. Nearly 100 showed up to put together 600 food baskets for families in need.
The baskets contain ham, apples, apple juice, gravy mix and bread. It took nearly half an hour to assemble all the food baskets which will be delivered on Friday.
Arconic employees working together to spread holiday cheer
Bettendorf, IA (KWQC) - It's a tradition that dates back to the 1950's. Arconic employees and their friends and family work together to feed families in the Quad Ctiies. Nearly 100 showed up to put together 600 food baskets for families in need.