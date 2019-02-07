Arctic Air Returns Tonight

Rain and freezing rain are continuing over our area as of 3:30AM. This will likely change over to sleet between 9AM and noon before changing over to all snow this afternoon for everyone. As temp plummet today winds will increase from the west. This means wind chills will become our next big issue to deal with, especially tomorrow morning as it will fee like -25° at times. This will likely lead to many school delays on Friday.

So take it slow on the roads today as they're bound to be a little slick, your sidewalks and parking lots are like hockey rinks this morning too. Moving forward we have more arctic air to deal with, while not as bad as last weeks, but still enough to cause it's own set of problems.