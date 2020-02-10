Davenport An arctic front will drop through our area late Wednesday into Thursday. This will likely lead to some light snow accumulations, but also a big dip in temperatures. Thursday will see temps falling from the 30s at midnight to near 0° by the evening commute. Wind chills will be at or below -10° at times from late Thursday night into Friday morning. Thankfully this arctic blast will be short lived at upper 30s return by Saturday.
Arctic Blast Arrives Thursday
By Kevin Phelps |
Posted: Mon 3:32 AM, Feb 10, 2020