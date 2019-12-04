Arctic Blast Next Week

You will want to get out and enjoy this mild stretch of weather because next week is looking much colder than this week. A cold front will sweep across the midwest next Monday sending temps from the 40s down to the teens and 20s for highs . Wind chills will likely be at or below zero and overnight lows could be in the single digits. We are pretty lucky this time though because we won't have any or much of a snow pack which will keep us a little warmer than previous arctic outbreaks.