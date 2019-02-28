Arctic Blast Still On Track To Arrive This Weekend

Our next arctic dump will occur this weekend bringing back subzero lows and possible record cold for early March. The coldest of the air holds off until Monday morning not, but wind chill advisories may be needed as early as Sunday morning.

Winds won't be as gusty as originally thought, but gusts to 35mph and single digit temps will lead to feels like temps near -20° on Sunday morning. With NW winds reinforcing the cold air highs will only reach the teens on Sunday afternoon. This will be close the record cold high of 14° set back in 1893!

Monday morning is when the coldest air arrives. Lows will range from -2° to -10° (record is -9° in 2002) with wind chills near -30°. Some areas may only reach the single digits Monday afternoon for highs! This is well within record cold high temps records which is 14° in 1960.

Tuesday will be last in the run of bitterly cold mornings with most areas below zero once again, but winds will start to diminish helping temps warm quicker.