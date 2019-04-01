Simple steps to riding Uber safely

Are you new to Uber? Here are the steps you take to order one and more importantly, to make sure you’re getting in the right car…

1.Once you open the Uber app, you’ll have the ability to type in where you’re headed.

2. You can check the cost, and then confirm your Uber selection and your pick up location.

3. It’ll search for surrounding Ubers and this may take some time.

4. Once your Uber is found, it will show you how far out it is.

5. At this point, it will also show you the make, model, color and license plate of the Uber en-route to pick you up.

6. Additionally, you can see a picture of the Uber driver.

7. A new safety feature is available. Once the driver is arriving, you can hold up your phone and it will display a color. The Uber driver will then look for you and the color your phone is displaying. This also is showing the make and model of the car and the license plate number.

8.Finally… you can follow the car as it’s headed your way.

