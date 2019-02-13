Are you showering wrong? Some experts say you might be!

How do you shower? A dermatologist in Texas says you may be doing it wrong.

Dr. Sherry Ingraham says there are four things you need to be doing in the shower to lower you risk of infection itching, acne and dry skin. The first is to avoid taking super-hot showers. Dr. Ingraham said it can dry your skin out and that can be worsened by the type of soap you use. She says look for gentle cleaners like Aveeno, Cerave and to never use bar soaps.

"Older, classic bar soaps that are fragrance, that you've seen advertised for years, those really strip the skin barrier and what I say to patients is soap is really basic,” Ingraham said. “The skin wants to be at an acidic PH. If you over scrub and you over soap, you're making your skin more basic and it takes hours for it to go back to its normal PH that maintains the best skin barrier."

Another way Ingraham says you may stripping the skin is by using a loofah or washcloth. She suggests you stop using them immediately.

"You are designed to be self-cleaning,” she said. “You don't have to scrub your skin, buff your skin, loofah your skin to get yourself clean. And when we scrub off those lipids that we were literally evolutionary designed to have, we're scrubbing away our protective barrier against the environment and making ourselves more prone to infection which is what you're trying to prevent in the first place."

Ingraham says if you really want to use a loofah, throw it away regularly or you can wash it with bleach because they are infested with bacteria.

