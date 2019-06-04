Area Minor League teams stretch safety netting further than required

More and more Major League Baseball players are calling for safety netting to be required down the first and third base lines after a young girl was struck by a line drive in last week's Cubs vs. Astros game. Some Minor League teams in the QCA have already upgraded their netting.

Both the Burlington Bees and the Quad Cities River Bandits' netting goes farther than the required area by the Midwest League. Both general managers say although no serious incidents have happened in their parks, they felt it was something they needed to implement to ensure fan safety.

“The recent Cubs Astros incident brings this to light and to people's attention that these safety enhancements may need to be standard,” said River Bandits general manager, Jacqueline Holm.

The rules for netting in different baseball leagues vary, but the River Bandits and Burlington Bees are planning for the worst - just in case.

“Baseball is a sport of anticipation, sometimes there is not a lot of action going on but those moments of action can be detrimental and can impair our fans' safety,” said Holm. “So we decided preemptively before they raise that league standard to go ahead and make that enhancement for our fans.”

With baseball being a social gathering, it's impossible to assume everyone is paying attention every second.

“We actually do a little bit extra. Above and behind our home plate we extend it up above, and then on our first base line we extend it to our party deck areas because a lot of times people are here for the social setting,” said Bees general manager, Kim Parker. “And the social atmosphere and a lot of people are talking. Most people aren't paying attention every single second of a game.”

Both squads know the netting has proved beneficial time and time again.

“It's not even balls. We've had a bat fly which didn't make it into the stands thankfully but hit our net, so a lot of that stuff we try to announce before the game and make sure our fans are aware,” said Parker. “It used to be announced once now we announce it a few different times.”

Some might find watching the game through the net frustrating, but there are reasons for it.

“The complaints have been minimal,” said Holm. “People understand that it is to protect their safety and while it may address the accessibility of the players for example, we are trying to be mindful of that and keep that in our promotional lineup which is why we do autographs on Sundays and different things like that so we can keep the accessibility for our fans as well.”

In the River Bandits stadium, the third base line is covered all the way to the foul pole, and the first base line is covered until the seating ends. In Burlington, they added netting all the way down their first base line to cover the party deck - and they've already heard from fans who were happy because of balls hit right towards that deck.