An area is blocked off in Clinton after a house fire broke out Friday morning.

TV6's Courtney Spinelli is there and says South 17th Street and 13th Avenue South is blocked off.

The fire appears to be out, however, crews are still on scene.

There is no word yet on if anyone was injured or what may have caused the fire.

TV6 is talking with the fire chief soon and we will update this story as more information becomes available.