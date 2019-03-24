Area farmers worried about plant season after wet weather

Area farmers are hoping the wet weather goes away soon, for the sake of their crops.

“Flooding and all those situations have kind of made it a tight situation and concerning situation for farmers coming into spring,” said John Maxwell, local farmer. “Usually, we start planting early April but we have no indications that we're going to be even close to that point.”

Maxwell says they're already behind, so this doesn't help.

“If you remember right, last fall we had a very wet situation so anything we would have done last fall such as putting on fertilizer has not been done either so we are really getting backed up into somewhat of a corner,” said Maxwell.

With the number of farmers dropping, the weather plays an impact even more than before.

“The number of farmers out there is declining, so the number of acres that each farmer farms is increasing,” Maxwell added. “Causing an even tighter situation with it all.”

Maxwell says the result of multiple things will simply mean - less crop.

“Put that all together and it will probably mean delayed planting, which means smaller yield, which means lesser crop,” he said. “Which, may help the crop price situation but in the grocery store may ultimately lead to a higher cost.”

But, he's staying optimistic.

“We've always been able to get our crop in,” he said. “It might be real late, and it might lead to a much smaller crop but we've always been able to get it in.”