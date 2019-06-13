Area of 11th and Brown Street blocked due to police presence

Davenport police officers responded to the area of 11th and Brown due to an incident.

Officers have the area of 7th and Gaines blocked due to an incident. TV6 could see officers searching a fielded area looking in ditches.

Once TV6 arrived at the scene officers with the department said they were not allowed to speak to us. TV6 asked if there was a stolen vehicle that resulted in a chase or if anyone was injured to which police did not answer.

TV6 could see officers in a fielded area looking in ditches. We also saw Crime Scene officials taking pictures of the area.

A tow truck has arrived on the scene as well.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.