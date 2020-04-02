A Quad Cities tradition is being kicked off a little differently this year. Area police departments plant pinwheel gardens as a way to recognize National Child Abuse Prevention Month. This year, the dedication ceremony was held in a Facebook live broadcast instead of in person because of the need for social distancing. There are 19 pinwheel gardens set up at police stations in the area. The event is organized by the Child Abuse Council of the Quad Cities.
Area police plant pinwheel gardens
