Area ski resorts get ready to open

It's beginning to look like Christmas in northwestern Illinois, where at least one area ski slope is ready to open.

Chestnut Mountain will open with limited runs on December 6, 2019. It also kicks off the resort's 60th season.

The slopes will be fully open soon, depending on the weather. All lift tickets will be discounted to $20 through Dec. 15.

Sundown Mountain in nearby Dubuque, Iowa will open on Saturday, Dec. 7, according to its website.

.

No word yet on the slopes of Snowstar in Andalusia, ill.