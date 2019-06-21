Area veteran honored at ceremony in Rock Island before being laid to rest

An area veteran was honored at a ceremony in Rock Island on Friday before being taken to his final resting place.

Captain Pete Tzomes made history when he became the first African American to command a U.S. Submarine in 1983. He died last week at the age of 74.

Captain Tzomes served on five submarines and many other assignments before retiring from the Navy in 1992.

"I'd really like to thank all of the people that rallied behind him. I had no idea this many people would respond so quickly and it's really heart warming for me to have them do that on behalf of him," Captain Tzomes' wife, Carolyn Eason-Tzomes said.

She says Captain Ttzomes will be remembered for his dedication to the youth he mentored and tutored in a program at his church. He devoted his life after military service to giving back through education.

Captain Tzomes was taken to Arlington National Cemetery to be laid to rest.